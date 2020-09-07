A NUMBER of properties were burgled in Monmouthshire last night.
Gwent Police are appealing for information following the burglaries in Dingestow.
A number of tools have been stolen and locks cut from outbuildings and sheds in the village between Sunday night and Monday morning.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Sometime overnight on September 6 and September 7, outbuildings and sheds have been broken into in the Dingestow area whereby a high volume of tools have been stolen and locks cut.
"If you live in the Dingestow or surrounding area, did you see anything suspicious?
"Or if you have CCTV, can you please check footage from overnight.
"If you have any information that could help, please contact 101 and quote log number 55 of September 7."
The police recommend keeping valuables out of view.
They advise keeping them hidden away so that they cannot be seen from outside of buildings or through windows.