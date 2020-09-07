CAERPHILLY could be placed in local lockdown if needed, a council leader has said.

Phillipa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly Borough Council, said any decision would be made based on advice given by Public Health Wales.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Ms Marsden said a local lockdown could happen "if it is necessary".

She added: "Local authorities cannot act alone.

"It is about us doing this together through Public Health Wales, the health board and, ultimately, Welsh Government."

Dr Giri Shankar, from Public Health Wales, told BBC Radio Wales the organisation was keeping a close eye on the situation in Caerphilly.

He added: "Where necessary those local lockdowns will be imposed.

"We can't let cases go on and on without any intervention."

In the last week, Caerphilly has seen 78 new coronavirus cases, at a rate of 43.1 per 100,000, more than double the previous week.

The rise has seen Caerphilly identified as a potential coronavirus hotspot.

A class of 21 pupils in Caerphilly have been told to self-isolate for two weeks after a member of staff at their school tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupils at St Gwladys Primary School in Bargoed must stay at home for 14 days, though the rest of the school will remain open.

A spokesman on behalf of St Gwladys Primary School and Caerphilly LEA said: "We can confirm that a member of staff at the school has tested positive for coronavirus.

"It has been agreed, following advice from Public Health Wales, that 21 pupils from one class will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. All parents of the children concerned have been contacted and advised of the appropriate process to follow."