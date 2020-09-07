OVER the past 24 hours 133 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales, with 31 new cases in Caerphilly, according to Public Health Wales.

There have also been three new cases reported in Newport, one in Blaenau Gwent, with no new cases reported in Monmouthshire or Torfaen.

Overall, Gwent has now recorded 2,975 cases since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales, with 35 new cases reported in Gwent.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by Public Health Wales, with their death toll remaining at 1,597.

These statistics suggest that Caerphilly is at risk of becoming a coronavirus hotspot with a local lockdown potentially on the cards for Caerphilly.

READ MORE:

The number of new cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:

Caerphilly – 31

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 20

Cardiff - 15

Carmarthenshire - four

Powys - 11

Swansea - six

Flintshire - two

Neath Port Talbot - six

Monmouthshire - zero

Newport - three

Torfaen - zero

Gwynedd - one

Merthyr Tydfil - four

Blaenau Gwent - one

Conwy - two

Denbighshire - three

Wrexham - nine

Vale of Glamorgan - four

Bridgend - four

Pembrokeshire - two

Unknown location - three

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.