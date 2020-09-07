SIX Class-A drug dealers from Newport have been jailed for a total of 53 years.
They had all faced charges of to conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
A hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today was told the dealers, arrested as part of Gwent Police Operation Washington, had moved an estimated quantity of between 13 and 26 kilograms of the Class-A drugs through the city over an eight-and-a-half month period.
Heath Edwards, prosecuting, said the drugs would have had a street value of at least £261,000.
MORE NEWS:
- Free face coverings for all 11-18 year-old students in Wales
- Caldicot burglar and Newport drink-drivers in court
- Women of Newport project partners with Barnabas Arts House
Police officers also caught the defendants with 355 grams of heroin and 16 grams of crack cocaine when they swooped in to make arrests in July last year.
The dealers used a mobile phone line, nicknamed 'Goshi', to advertise their drugs and communicate with buyers, the court was told.
The judge said the so-called Goshi line conspiracy was "sophisticated and determined" with "a large database of users".
Police officer, Detective Constable Michael Cole, described the dealers' operation as "displaying all the hallmarks and traits of a line used by organised crime", the judge added.
The dealers mainly sold heroin and crack cocaine in 3.5 gram or 1.75 gram amounts, but were themselves "likely to be acquiring wholesale amounts" of the Class-A drugs.
Sentenced today by Judge Richard Twomlow were:
- Aftab Hussain, 31, of Laburnum Drive, Newport -- sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison.
- Parvis Ishaq, 30, of Cyril Street, Newport -- 10 years in prison.
- Murtaza Hussain, 24, of Capel Crescent, Newport -- eight years and nine months in prison.
- Rizwaan Hussain, 24, of Llanthewy Road, Newport -- six years and eight months in prison.
- Avtar Hussain, 26, of Bishpool View, Newport -- seven years in prison.
- Mohammed Ali, 38, of no fixed abode -- three years and nine months in prison.
All defendants had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges, except for Aftab Hussain, who was convicted at trial.
Sentencing was adjourned for a seventh defendant, Lewis Farrell, until September 18.
More to follow.