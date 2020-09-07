A MAN convicted of possession of a Class A drug and a bladed article is wanted after failing to return to prison.
Sean Montgomery, 19, failed to return to HMP Prescoed Young Offenders Institution on Friday, September 4.
He is a white male, five foot five and of medium build with sort, brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey top with a white band across the chest, dark trousers and a light grey bandana.
MORE NEWS:
- In The Dock: Burglar, thugs and drink-drivers punished in court
- Local lockdown could be ahead for Caerphilly following coronavirus spike
- Six Newport men who sold heroin and crack cocaine in city jailed for 52 years
Montgomery has links to the Cardiff area.
He was convicted at Cardiff Crown Court on September 12 last year.
Gwent Police do not consider him to be a risk to the public but have asked that the public do not approach him if spotted and to instead call the force on 101 quoting the reference 2000322833 or contact them through their social media pages.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment