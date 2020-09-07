INFORMATION is wanted regarding a burglary in Usk.
It happened overnight on Sunday, September 6 or early this morning, Tuesday, September 7. Containers and sheds were broken into in the Llangwm area and a number of items have been taken.
Gwent Police's rural crime team would like anyone who lives in this area of Usk or nearby and has any information, CCTV or saw anything suspicious overnight, to contact them on 101 and quote the log number 142 of 7/9/2020.
Anyone with information can also contact the force using their social media pages.