THE Mitchel Troy recycling centre will be re-opened next week, for the first time since March.

The centre, which closed when Wales went into lockdown, will be the third to reopen in Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire County Council will continue to use the same booking system it implemented when Llanfoist and Five Lanes recycling centres reopened to the public at the end of May.

MORE NEWS:

The cabinet member for infrastructure, Cllr Jane Pratt, said: “We now feel able to re-open Mitchel Troy recycling centre near, Monmouth, and will do so from Tuesday 15 September.

“The booking system that has worked so well throughout the COVID period will be employed at Mitchel Troy.

“Residents will have to book to enter the site which will be running on a much smaller capacity so we can ensure residents and staff are safe at all times. Bookings can be made online from the end of this week for slots next week.”

The leader of the council, Cllr Peter Fox, said: “I’m pleased to see this positive step. Our climate change, sustainability and carbon reduction policy commitments remain strong and I am happy that we can now open up a third centre to improve journey times for residents.

“I would stress however that recycling is the priority and we will be managing both the numbers using the site and what is coming into the site very closely.”

For more information on how to book visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/household-waste-recycling-centres/

Residents without internet access can book by calling 01633 644644 once Mitchel Troy recycling centre reopens from September 15.