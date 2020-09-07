THE Newport owner of a winning EuroMillions ticket - who is in line for a massive £98,796.80 - has come forward.

Last week the National Lottery launched an appeal to find the holder of the winning ticket for the Euromillions draw on Friday, August 21 - which was sold in Newport - who was yet to come forward.

And now the holder of the ticket - who matched the five main numbers and one lucky star number in the draw - has come forward, and their ticket is being validated, the prize will be paid at an appointment with one of the Camelot winners' advisors.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “It is fantastic news that the lucky ticket-holder has now claimed their prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“We’re encouraging all National Lottery players to check their tickets online on the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store. You can scan your retail draw-based game tickets on The National Lottery App to see if you’ve won a prize.”

Once it has been validated, it will be up to the winner whether they will go public or not.

Players have 180 days from the day of a draw to claim their prize if they have a winning ticket. Anyone who believes they have a winning ticket can contact the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk. They can also use the National Lottery app to scan their tickets and find out their prize.

The National Lottery has provided around £600 million to charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak across the arts, community and charity, heritage, education, environment and sports sectors.

This amount includes £300 million from the National Lottery Community Fund which is helping groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis - including foodbanks, relieving isolation and loneliness and support for the elderly.

An average of £30 million is raised every week by players of The National Lottery for projects across the country.