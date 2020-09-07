FIVE more lucky winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in Cwmbran have netted £1,000 each.
The neighbours won the daily prize on Sunday, September 6, when their NP44 4LT postcode was announced.
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: "Congratulations to our winners! I hope this news made their day."
The lucky winners are the 12th set of daily prize winners from Cwmbran in 2020.
The draw was promoted on behalf of children's cancer charity Clic Sargent which has received more than £10.9million in funding from players of the lottery.
Clic Sargent provides vital emotional, practical, financial and clinical support to young cancer patients and their families during and after treatment.
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charity and so far more than £600million has been raised by players for thousands of good causes in the UK and overseas.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.