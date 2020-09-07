PEOPLE living and working in the Lliswerry area of Newport are being asked to give feedback on proposals to improve flood defences along the River Usk.

Developed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and consultants Arup, the proposed flood defences are set to reduce flood risk to more than 2,000 homes and non-residential properties.

An illustration of the works proposed. Picture: NRW

The plans include raising parts of the existing flood embankment which runs between Stephenson Street and Corporation Road and building new flood walls to improve defences in other areas.

A new flood gate is also proposed for Corporation Road, along with a new road to improve access to the industrial estate when the flood gate is closed ahead of predicted flooding.

The scheme is estimated to cost £10 million and will be funded by Welsh Government.

MORE NEWS:

Tim England, operations manager from Natural Resources Wales said: “Reducing the risk of flooding and its devastating consequences to our communities is a priority for us.

“Our evidence and knowledge of the area tell us that if we don’t take action in Liswerry, there’s a real risk a significant flood could affect a substantial part of the community.”

Many businesses on the industrial estate which runs alongside the river already experience small scale flooding from low points along the riverbank – most notably during Storm Dennis in February – the NRW says.

“Without intervention, we estimate that a flood could overtop the existing bund and cause significant damage to homes and businesses in the area in the future,” it says.

“The industrial estate is a key contributor to Newport’s employment and economy. A large-scale flood in this area could have a disastrous impact on the local economy and community.”

The cost of a significant flood affecting the area is estimated at £230-million by the NRW.

The plans to improve the flood defence were first drawn up in 2016, and an outline business case agreed two years later.

But the project was delayed by “significant uncertainties”, with the proposed works clashing with the now cancelled M4 relief road plans.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said: “Reducing risk to communities is a priority for us, but we also need to see schemes which provide wider benefits.

“I am pleased this scheme will also protect hundreds of businesses and improve transport links, bringing further economic benefits to the local economy.

“A scheme at Lliswerry will build upon the previous investment in Newport and across the river, where we have already invested £14m to protect over 500 homes and 100 businesses in Crindau.”

After the consultation, the NRW intend to apply for planning permission for the scheme.

The consultation on the plans is open until October 18. People can read more about the proposals and leave their feedback by visiting bit.ly/32bc4pH