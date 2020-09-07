Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle:

THE Blaenavon Heritage railway is back on track and open for business.

It has been nine months since the service ran a passenger service, so it was really great to join them on their reopening day.

The first service was hauled by Rosyth No 1 engine and I, like all of the children who came to the reopening, got to stand in the driver’s cab and pull the whistle - great fun!

It was a lovely sunny day and wonderful to see the stunning Blaenavon landscape from the train once again.

It was fantastic to see all the work the volunteers had done to make the railway Covid-secure.

Like many businesses in the tourism sector, the heritage operation has faced a difficult and uncertain time during lockdown that is still, by no means, secure.

The heritage railway is entirely run by volunteers and it usually sustains itself through visitor income but with no trains running, the volunteers have worked hard to try to increase the number of donations it receives from people and local businesses.

As part of their fundraising efforts, they have made a promotional video and I have written to Welsh Government to see if Business Wales can provide any support or help.

Not only have the volunteers worked hard to encourage donations they have worked really hard to make sure the railway now meets Welsh Government social distancing guidelines and measures.

Changes include one-way systems, hand sanitisers, online pre-booking, an enhanced cleaning regime and train compartments being used by one family or group at a time.

They also insist, that to comply with legislation, face coverings must be worn when onboard and moving about the railway.

They can be removed when seated in your compartment.

If you are looking for an outing and want to support the railway, they are running services every Saturday until the end of September.

I can wholeheartedly recommend it.

If you are looking for a new project to get involved with, the heritage operation is always keen to hear from would-be volunteers.

I can certainly vouch for them – they are a lovely group of people.

If you would like to find out more about the railway visit: www.bhrailway.co.uk

Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/pbrailway