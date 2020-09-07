A CAERPHILLY rugby club has announced it is closed for a deep clean after a customer tested positive - on the day that the local lockdown for the borough was announced.
Caerphilly RFC posted on socail media this evening that they will be closed for two days for a deep clean to be carried out and all of their track and trace data will be passed to the NHS.
The person who tested positive was at the club on Friday, September 4 so anyone else who was there on that date are likely to be contacted by the track and trace team in the next couple of days.
We as a club have been notified that a member who was at the club on Friday has tested positive for Covid 19. We will now pass our track and trace data to the NHS. The club will be closed, deep cleaned over the next two days and open once again as normal on Thursday. #StaySafe— Caerphilly RFC (@caerphillyrugby) September 7, 2020
The club hope to reopen on Thursday, September 10, as normal, however this will depend on the clarification of the restrictions put in place by the local lockdown for the Caerphilly borough - which comes into effect on Tuesday, September 8 at 6pm.