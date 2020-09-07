A NEW coronavirus testing centre has been set up in Ystrad Mynach and will be in place from tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8.

The new drive-thru facility will be located at the Penallta House council offices and has been opened due to the rise of cases in Caerphilly. Testing will be available from 9am until 6pm and it will be open until Tuesday, September 15.

The temporary facility outside Caerphilly Leisure Centre will also be remaining open for a further week due to demand for testing.

At the drive through centre you can pull up and have a test through your car window. There are strict safety measures in place to protect both staff members and people coming for a test.

If you have symptoms of Coronavirus, however mild, please attend for a quick, safe test.

Anyone wishing to have a test done at the venue must arrive in a car or small van and there will be ID checks in place as it is only for residents of the Caerphilly County Borough.

Mererid Bowley, Interim Director of Public Health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said:

“This new drive through facility allows us to increase capacity and test more people with symptoms of Coronavirus.

This temporary testing centre will help us learn more about the rate of infection in Caerphilly, and will help us protect the residents of Caerphilly County Borough.

I’d encourage people who live in the Caerphilly area, if you have symptoms of a cough, loss of taste or smell, fever or even just feel slightly unwell, please come and get a free test.”

If you are unsure about the symptoms, please use the NHS Wales online symptom checker, or call 111 for help and advice.

For people who live outside the Caerphilly County Borough area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent - at Rodney Parade in Newport and Cwm in Blaenau Gwent. You can also have a test posted to your home. Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.

