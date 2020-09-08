A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ANTON MANLEY, 29, of Beach Road, St Brides Wentlooge, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for four years after he admitted being more than four times the drink-drive limit and more than three times the drink-drive limit.

The offences were committed on April 13 and April 23.

He must complete a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and was ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL AMOR, 31, of Caefelin Street, Llanhilleth, was banned from driving 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £459 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA MADDAX, 45, of Woodland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving 15 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath and obstructing a constable.

She was ordered to pay £459 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN BRAY, 44, of David Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEFAN JOHN MORGAN, 25, of Station Road, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was banned from driving for six years and eight months and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

PAIGE JOAN WOODS, 25, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £197 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted to being drunk and disorderly.

TANVIR HUSSAIN, 44, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £316.98 by way of a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing three George Foreman Grills from The Food Warehouse.

OMERRE QUASSIM, 30, of Charlotte Green, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £105 in costs and a surcharge.

DYLAN CHRISTENSEN, 21, of Llancaiach Court, Nelson, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £205 in a fine and costs.

STEPHANIE EADIE, 29, of Porthmawr Road, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £239 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer in Pontypool.