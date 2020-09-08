AN INSPIRATIONAL young woman from Gwent has shared her experiences of the foster system.

Carys Davies, now aged 20, entered foster care when she was 11, and spent four years living in care.

During her placements she was able to build relationships with the carers, their own children and other foster children which she says she still cherishes now.

She hopes her story will encourage people to consider a role as a foster carer.

“I think being older going into foster care can be more difficult for the child and the carers,” she said. “When I went into care I already had a sense of identity – my own views and opinions.

“I really appreciated it when carers understood that and allowed me to talk about my family and the past.”

Miss Davies, who had four foster placements between the ages of 11 and 14, then went into a residential placement until she left care at 18.

“Small things like being included in different activities, like food shopping, meant a lot to me," she said. "It’s important too that foster carers explain fostering to their children and help them to accept foster children into their home.

“I know fostering can be difficult at times. I know at times I would be angry, upset and frustrated. It meant a lot when we could work through difficult times and they understood that we do get upset and angry about being in care and being away from our families.

“It always helped when they empathised with me and understood how I felt.”

Miss Davies has shared her story as part of Monmouthshire council’s campaign highlighting the benefits of becoming a foster carer.

“Being a foster carer is more than a job, you need to be open and loving to a child, offer them a safe home and environment,” she added.

“Though it comes with its challenges at times, it is very rewarding. I’m still in contact with past foster carers now, they still show an interest in me and what I’m doing. I will always be grateful to those who fostered me and have been a major part of my life.”

The council's cabinet member for social care and health, Cllr Penny Jones said: “Carys’s story goes to show just how much of an impact foster carers can have on the lives of children and young people who face difficult circumstances.

“I call on anyone who might be considering a change or who want to help young people to please get in touch with us. It’s a great opportunity to really make a difference.”

New foster carers will receive in-depth training, support and a financial allowance. They will also join a community of other foster carers in the county.

For more information and how to apply to become a foster carer with MCC visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/fostering