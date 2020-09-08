South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sky and bridges proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus:

Stunning: The Prince of Wales Bridge taken by Brian Bartram

South Wales Argus:

Birds: Gina Bacchioni said it was nice to see these Long Tailed Tits on her fat balls feeder in Talywain

South Wales Argus:

Atmospheric: Wayne Gibbon captured this picture of Llanfoist Cemetery church at sunset

South Wales Argus:

Sunny: Lliswerry Pond taken by Pete Biggins

South Wales Argus:

Countryside: The view from the Eagle's Nest in the Wye Valley taken by Susan Loft

South Wales Argus:

Colourful: Catherine Mayo snapped this butterfly near Caldicot