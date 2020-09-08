South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sky and bridges proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Stunning: The Prince of Wales Bridge taken by Brian Bartram
Birds: Gina Bacchioni said it was nice to see these Long Tailed Tits on her fat balls feeder in Talywain
Atmospheric: Wayne Gibbon captured this picture of Llanfoist Cemetery church at sunset
Sunny: Lliswerry Pond taken by Pete Biggins
Countryside: The view from the Eagle's Nest in the Wye Valley taken by Susan Loft
Colourful: Catherine Mayo snapped this butterfly near Caldicot