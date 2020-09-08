WALES' rural economy is being handed £106 million over the next three years to help it recover from the coronavirus pandemic and respond to challenges posed by Brexit, the Welsh Government has announced.

Welsh Government minister Lesley Griffiths said: “The announcement today sets out some of the funding we will make available for rural development not just in the immediate future but for the next three years.” s

Hundreds of projects will be invested in as part of the schemes and the schemes will be funded through a combination of the EU rural development programme 2014-20 (RDP) and from the Welsh Government’s own funds.

The projects that will be supported by the investment deal with a range of the government’s priorities which include:

Woodland creation and restoration

Building resilience into Wales’ natural resources and improving biodiversity

Helping food businesses to improve their supply chains, business resilience

Supporting farm businesses to help ensure their sustainability

Delivering food and drink sector’s Covid-19 Recovery Strategy

The minister said: “This major investment from Welsh Government and the EU Rural Development Program will provide vital support to our rural economy and natural environment over the next three years. This long-term commitment shows how government will support businesses and communities to boost employment and environmental sustainability, providing assurance and helping our partners to plan.

“The impact on our rural communities of the intense storm events earlier this year and then the Covid-19 pandemic has been immense. Welsh Government has provided immediate support through the Economic Resilience Fund, unique to Wales, as well as a series of targeted schemes.”

She continued: “Whilst the rural economy of Wales faces many challenged, we have many assets and opportunities on which we can build – from our spectacular natural heritage to the thriving food and drink sectors. This investment from the Welsh Government and the European Union will build on those strengths to support jobs and innovation in the rural economy in a way that safeguards our natural environment for future generations.”