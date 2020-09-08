THE ban on the use of wild animals in circuses in Wales will come into place on December 1.

The news comes after the Wild Animals and Circuses (Wales) Act was given Royal Assent on Monday, September 7 – much to the delight of campaigners.

The legislation comes after a 14-year campaign by the RSPCA and other campaigners to ban the use of wild animals in performances in Wales.

The ceremony took place today with first minister Mark Drakeford and Lesley Griffiths, the minister for environmental, energy and rural affairs present.

Claire Lawson, RSPCA assistant director for external relations in Wales, said: "While Royal Assent was something of a formality, it's another cause for celebration as a ban on the performance and exhibition of wild animals in circuses in Wales edges nearer.

"RSPCA Cymru has long campaigned on this issue - and this law makes such an important statement as to how society in Wales treats animals, and our norms and values towards our fellow living creatures.

"The strength of feeling in all corners of Wales is clear, and people across the country will join us in celebrating on 1 December when this out-dated activity is finally banned and consigned to the history books, once and for all."

MORE NEWS:

Janet Finch-Saunders, chairwoman of the Senedd's Petitions Committee said: “This is the culmination of a long-running and determined campaign by a great many people in Wales and this committee is pleased to see their efforts recognised today.

“Part of that campaign was a petition, signed by more than 6,000 people, calling for a ban. The committee brought the petition to the attention of the Welsh Government which introduced legislation to the then National Assembly for Wales.

“This shows the impact democracy and the Senedd’s petitions system can have in highlighting important issues and effecting real change.

“I congratulate the petitioners and their supporters for their unstinting campaigning.”

In January 2018, the petition was considered by the petitions committee and in March of the same year, it was debated by the Senedd (then National Assembly for Wales). The bill was introduced on July 18, 2019 and agreed by the Senedd on July 15, this year. The petition will close on September 25.

Wales has now joined other nations in Great Britain by acting on this issue. In England, the Wild Animals in Circuses Act 2019 gained Royal Assent in July 2019 and came into force at the beginning of this year; while in Scotland, the Wild Animals in Travelling Circuses (Scotland) Act 2018 implemented a ban in May 2018.