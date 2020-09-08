THE local lockdown in Caerphilly should act as a 'wake up call' to people in Wales, health minister Vaughan Gething hopes.

Announced yesterday, the lockdown will come into force tonight at 6pm.

The health minister spoke this morning explaining the decision to place Caerphilly county borough into a localised lockdown.

He told BBC Breakfast that the area had seen a 'rising tide' of coronavirus infections.

Mr Gething said: "The rate in Caerphilly has gone over 55 infections per 100,000 people which is at the top end of local authority areas in the UK.

"The first day of additional testing showed a positivity rate (the number of positive tests) of four per cent, significantly above other areas.

"We have seen a rising tide of infections in the area.

“The idea that we should do nothing when that community transmission is already there, that’s for the birds. This is something we have to do.”

The spike in coronavirus cases in Caerphilly borough has been caused by people not social distancing in each other's homes, Mr Gething added.

READ MORE:

As a result, new restrictions will be placed on travel and socialising in the area.

The health minister said: "Within the Caerphilly county area extended households will no longer be possible, it will be back to single households.

"You will have to wear face coverings in places like shops if you are over 11 years old and local travel restrictions will be in place.

"Going to work or travelling for care commitments are fine but not going for a night out in Cardiff for example.

"It is similar to the previous stay local guidelines."

This is what you can and can't do in local lockdown.

The Welsh Government have also had discussions with Rhondda Cynon Taf about the possibility of extra restrictions as a result of clusters of coronavirus cases.

However, Mr Gething said the situation was different to that in Caerphilly.

He added: "I had a conversation with council leaders in Rhondda Cynon Taf but that is different to Caerphilly as they are largely self contained clusters as opposed to community transmission.

"If we need to take further measures we will do but I hope that this serves as wake up call to people."