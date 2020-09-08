A MAN with a history of violence was jailed after he admitted assaulting a woman and breaching a restraining order not to contact her.
Bradley Joseph Bullock, 24, of Stelvio Park Court, Newport, was locked up for 42 weeks at the city’s magistrates’ court.
He pleaded guilty to assault by beating and breaching a restraining order on August 27.
These offences put Bullock in breach of a suspended jail sentence for common assault imposed just days earlier.
The court heard he had carried out an “unpleasant attack and the defendant has a history of violent offences at such a young age”.
Bullock was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge upon his release from custody.
