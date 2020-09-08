BOSSES at convenience store chain the Co-op have asked shoppers to suggest where they should open new branches across the country.
It comes as the retail giant announced last week that dozens of new stores nationwide will be opening their doors in the run up to Christmas - with about three new shops opening each week.
How many stores are the Co-op opening between September and Christmas 2020?
The convenience retailer will launch over 65 stores new and extended stores, with more than 100 further outlets receiving major makeovers as part of a £130M store investment programme creating up to 1,000 local jobs.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport drink-driver was more than four times the limit
- Newport man offered free heroin to undercover police officer
- Duchess of Cornwall visits Beachley Barracks, Chepstow
The latest announcement is in addition to the more than 1,000 permanent roles that came from temporary jobs created to keep communities fed during lockdown.
How can members of the public suggest where the Co-op should open a new store?
Members of the public can let the Co-op know of sites where they would like to see a new Co-op serving their community at: https://www.coop.co.uk/suggest-a-site.
Where will the Co-op open new stores and improve existing ones?
Here is the full list of locations that the Co-op will open across the UK between September and Christmas 2020:
- Islington, Holloway Road, Gainsborough Studios and Caledonian Road
- Exeter, Belgrave Road – The Depot and, Pennsylvania Road
- Roehampton, Danebury Avenue
- Guildford, Connaught House
- Hereford, Grandstand Road
- Bath, Wellsway
- Reading, London Road
- Crieff, Town Green
- Borrowash, Victoria Road
- Kirkcaldy, Lauder Road
- Perth, Darnhall Drive
- Coppull, Spendmore Lane
- Sandiacre, Market Place
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Great North Road
- Skelmanthorpe, Commercial Road
- Grappenhall, Knutsford Road
- Wakefield, Lupset petrol filling station and store
- Aston, Sheffield, petrol filling station and store
- Guisborough, petrol filling station and store
- Cheshunt, Church Lane
- Cottenham, High Street
- Shenfield, Hutton Road
- Bolton-Le-Sands, Bye Pass Road
- Kennington, Walworth Road
- Ebbsfleet, Castle Hill
- Penyffordd, Hawarden Road
- Swansea, Walter Road
- Barnet, Millbrook Park
- Beckenham, Albermarle Road
- Dover, Crabble Hill
- Invergordon, High Street
- Leeds, Merrion Way
- Coventry, Fairfax Street
- Haddenham, Pegasus Way
- Leeds, Burley Street
- Birmingham, University Locks
- Hove, Kingsway
- Maidstone, Loose Road
- Reading, Thames Valley Park (Microsoft)
- Barrow-in-Furness, Abbey Road
- Gatley, Gatley Road
- Greenford, Greenford Green
- Hastings, Parkstone Parade
- Telford, Stafford Street
- Cannock, Longford Road
- Preston, Garstang Road
- Crewe, Remer Street
- Oughtibridge, Langsett Road
- Royal Albert Wharf, Gallions Quarter
- Templecombe, High Street
- Edinburgh, Stockbridge
- Ferniegair, Carlisle Road
- Great Lumley, Front Street
- Norbury, London Road
- Oakley, Oakley Lane
- Redditch, Evesham Road
- Rosudgeon, Main Road
- Wrexham, Lord Street
What have bosses at the Co-op said?
David Roberts, managing director, Co-op Property, said: “Co-op works to operate at the heart of local life, making a difference in its communities.
"Multiple factors motivate consumers, with ease, choice and added services chief among them.
"We continually look for new locations, sites which are definitively convenient in their community – closer to our Members and customers with proximity shopping a key consumer consideration.
"Co-operation is a fundamental part of our DNA, and through our partnership approach we are enriching our offer to make convenience truly compelling in our communities.”
How to apply for a new job at the Co-op
To search for roles, visit https://jobs.coop.co.uk/.
Comments are closed on this article.