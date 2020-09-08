JET2 and Jet2holidays have launched a sale for summer 2021 holidays - but those looking to grab a bargain will need to be quick.

From midnight (00.01 on Tuesday, September 8), holidaymakers will be able to take advantage of £100 off per person on package holidays with Jet2holidays for Summer 21, meaning a saving of £400 for a family of four.

Meanwhile, Jet2.com is also offering 10 per cent off flights to all Summer 21 destinations.

However, the company says that holidaymakers need to act quick, as both offers extend to the first 50,000 bookings and after that they’re gone.

Free child places for summer 2021

The UK’s second largest tour operator have also announced more than one million free child places for Summer 21. This means that every flight next summer will have at least one free child place, and that the company has free child places available every day to every destination.

Added piece of mind

To give customers even more assurance ahead of their well-deserved holidays, the company have also launched a 5* Defaqto rated insurance product, which includes added Covid-19 cover for cancellations and medical claims abroad.

What has the boss of Jet2 said?

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "With Autumn already creeping up on us, after what has been an uncertain and difficult time for everyone, we want to give our customers something to really look forward to.

"There’s no feeling like getting that all-important summer holiday booked, and this huge sale means there are some fantastic deals to be had, whether it’s £100 off per person on a package holiday or 10 per cent off a Jet2.com flight.

"With a million free child places too, there really is no better time to book that well-deserved holiday.

"As well as securing the best deals, it also means customers can secure the best hotels and rooms in the best destinations.

“We have been busy looking after our customers during these unprecedented times, and that industry-leading approach to customer service is why we continue to win praise, awards and recognition.

"Customers travelling with us know they will receive that same level of service, and thanks to this sale, they can really get the summer they deserve when they travel with us in Summer 21."

Visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com