PUBS and schools will remain open during Caerphilly's local lockdown.

A spike in coronavirus cases in the county will see extra restrictions placed on the area from 6pm this evening.

Travel restrictions mean that you can only leave the borough for a good reason or with a reasonable excuse. That can be for work, or if you have care commitments.

Meeting people indoors has also been banned - including people from the extended households or bubbles that were allowed during later parts of the Wales-wide lockdown.

Those over the age of 11 must wear face coverings in a shop, unless you are part of the exempt category.

However, despite the new restrictions, pubs and schools will be allowed to remain open.

Health minister Vaughan Gething explained that these areas were not where transmission was happening, and therefore they would be allowed to remain open.

READ MORE:

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: "This is mainly caused by people socialising in each other's homes.

"Schools will remain open as this is not where transmission is taking place.

"It is from people mixing in homes without social distancing, which is why pubs won't be closed either."

Mr Gething confirmed that police would be able to respond to reported breaches, but said he hoped that people would largely police themselves by following the rules, as was the case during the first wave of the virus.

He added: "Though where people did not a number of fixed penalty notices were issued."