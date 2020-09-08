CASES of coronavirus have been confirmed in four schools in Caerphilly County Borough.
St Gwladys School, in Bargoed, announced a class of 21 pupils were to self-isolate for a fortnight, after a member of staff at the school tested positive for coronavirus.
All parents and carers of the children concerned were contacted and, aside from this class, the rest of the school remains open.
You can find out more on that case here.
Bedwas Infants School also reported that a pupil had tested positive, leading to pupils and teachers from that class being asked to self-isolate.
Plus Bedwas High School had a student test positive for coronavirus, resulting in Year 12 pupils asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
Playworks Early Days Nursery, in Bedwas, also recently announced a nursery child tested positive.
Their Facebook page confirmed that they were contacting the parents and carers, plus staff members, who would have come into contact with the child. They also deep cleaned the nursery, which is open as normal.
Despite this recent surge in cases around Caerphilly, and the announcement of their local lockdown, schools and pubs in Caerphilly remain open.
Health minister, Vaughan Gething explained that these areas were not where transmission was happening, which is why they would be allowed to remain open.
An update on Caerphilly restrictions is expected at 6pm tonight.