THREE schools in Torfaen have confirmed positive cases of Covid-19, with teachers and pupils being asked to self-isolate.

Coed Eva Primary School in Cwmbran has confirmed a case of coronavirus in Year 3 at the school.

Staff and children in the year group have been told to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a letter sent to parents.

However the school will remain open and other year groups have been advised to continue to attend.

A Torfaen council spokesman said: “This week the headteacher at Coed Eva Primary School was notified by a parent about a confirmed case of Covid-19.

“Advice on self-isolation has been given to all affected pupils and members of staff.

“The school has acted promptly and is working closely with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) team based in Torfaen council to ensure all appropriate measures are in place to protect pupils, staff and the wider community.

“The school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless advised to by a TTP team or they develop symptoms of Covid-19.”

The council said “a deep clean” of the school took place following notification of the case.

A teacher at Ysgol Panteg in Griffithstown tested positive for coronavirus before the school re-opened, the council has also confirmed.

The council said the teacher “had no contact with children” and that the school “acted promptly” to ensure measures were in place to protect pupils, staff and the community.

A staff member at Woodlands Community Primary School, also in Cwmbran, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Some staff members who have had contact with the positive case are self-isolating at home, but the school remains open.

“The member of staff has not been in school since Wednesday and no children have been in contact with them,” a council spokesman said.

“Advice on self-isolation has been given to other members of staff who have had some contact with the positive case and they are also now self-isolating at home.”