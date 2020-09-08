A NEWPORT bar will close for two days after a customer who visited at the weekend was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Breeze Bar, a cocktail bar in Cambrian Road, have informed customers that someone who has received a positive test was in the bar over the weekend.

According to the bar's owner, the customer was in the bar on Friday and Saturday night.

Posting on Facebook, Jack Breeze from the bar said: "We were informed at 9am this morning that this person and his family had attended a party previous, where two people who went to Ibiza didn't quarantine after returning and came in to contact with people at this party.

"Safety is of paramount concern so we are going to close for the next two days to make sure the area has a full deep clean and will cooperate fully with the track and trace team as required.

"We perform all due diligence with temperature guns and abiding by the covid rules, however due to symptoms not showing for potentially up to 14 days this has gone undetected."

All of the staff, management and security at the bar will be instructed to get tested before they return to work.

Mr Breeze asked anyone with concerns to contact enquiries@breeze-newport.co.uk.

The bar plans to open again at 11am on Thursday.