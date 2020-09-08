A CARE worker at an Ebbw Vale care home has been sacked after filming a woman colleague's backside and sharing it on WhatsApp.

Ian Jayne, 50, from Brynmawr, used his phone to record the woman worker as she bent over.

Father-of-two Jayne then shared the video saying: "Cracking view" to a WhatsApp group containing work colleagues.

The residential care worker was also found to have assaulted the same woman by "thrusting his body" towards her as she sat in a chair.

A Social Care Wales misconduct hearing was told Jayne then said: "I would love to do this to you" and "I'll do it like this".

Jayne was suspended from his role in at the home in Ebbw Vale in September 2018 when allegations came to light.

Jayne was also accused of making inappropriate comments during a trip to the beach with some of the young people in their care in June 2018.

The fitness to practice panel concluded that Jayne's behaviour was sexually motivated and that it amounted to serious misconduct.

The panel said: "Jayne sought out the co-worker on two separate occasions and then subjected her to sexually motivated, deplorable misconduct.

"The second incident was physically abusive, and when the co-worker made her views plain to Mr Jayne, his response was to walk away laughing.”

"In our view, Mr Jayne’s lack of insight creates a current risk to individuals using services.

"This, in our judgement, aggravates matters as it demonstrates a lack of insight into the potential effect of his conduct not just on his co-worker, but also on any young people using services who may have witnessed the conduct.

“Looking forwards, that is a matter of significant concern because Mr Jayne does, in our judgement, pose a similar risk to colleagues and vulnerable individuals with whom he might work in the future and to whom he would have a duty of care.”

Jayne, from Brynmawr, was not present at the two-day Zoom hearing and was dismissed from his role and removed from the social care register.

The panel added: “We do not consider that any lesser disposal would protect the public, given the lack of both insight and remediation to which we have already referred, and the finding of sexually motivated conduct we have made.”