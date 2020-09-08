NAZANIN Zaghari-Ratcliffe will face a new charge this weekend, Iranian State TV is reporting.

The report did not elaborate beyond saying that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared on Tuesday morning before a branch of the country's Revolutionary Court in Tehran, where she was first sentenced in 2017.

The British-Iranian mother, whose sister is a GP in Cwmbran, was arrested during a holiday with her young daughter in April 2016.

Her family said she was in Iran only to visit family, vigorously denying the charges that she was plotting the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was freed from Evin prison in on March 17 as Iran responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has had to wear an ankle tag, and stay within 300 metres of her parent’s house, only keeping in contact with her husband Richard and young daughter Gabriella over Skype.

Her family had been given hope that she would be granted clemency in May, but a decision on her future kept getting pushed back.

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, said she has spoken to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, confirming she will face another trial on Sunday.

Ms Siddiq tweeted: "I've been in touch with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and can confirm that she was taken to court this morning and told she will face another trial on Sunday.

"I know many people are concerned about her welfare and I'll keep everyone updated when we have more information #FreeNazanin."