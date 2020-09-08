PEOPLE in Caerphilly will have to wear face coverings in shops from this evening.

As part of the new local lockdown which comes into force at 6pm anyone over the age of 11 will have to wear masks while shopping.

If you are exempt from the wearing of masks on public transport, then you are also exempt from this.

However, despite the change of policy in Caerphilly, people in the rest of Wales won't be required to wear one.

Health minister Vaughan Gething explained that Caerphilly was an exceptional case.

Cases in the borough are being transmitted at a community level, as opposed to in smaller clusters, as is the case elsewhere in Wales.

Mr Gething said: "The transmission rates in Caerphilly are very different.

"Areas where social distancing is less likely, such as in shops, people in Caerphilly will be required to wear a face mask.

"When we saw a steady fall over the summer months, we did not have mandatory face coverings in Wales.

"It was still falling because people were following the rules, therefore it was not necessary.

"The problem we have in Caerphilly is that people are not social distancing, therefore they are necessary.

"We are addressing the specific problems we see."

The health minister added: "I remember the difficult days at the start of this pandemic when I would have to regularly announce increasing deaths across the country.

"That is what is at stake here. We do not want to go back to those days."