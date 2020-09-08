CAERPHILLY County Borough is getting ready for a Government-imposed lockdown as a result of coronavirus.
From 6pm today, there will be restrictions in place in all the above towns and villages to comply with the local lockdown.
These include:
- No travel outside of the borough. From the guidance in the initial Welsh Government announcement, travel is allowed in the borough, but not outside of the borough unless there is good reason. This is not elaborated on and therefore is open to interpretation, but they have confirmed that going to work is allowed if you are unable to work from home
- Anyone over the age of 11 must wear masks while in shops. If you are exempt from the wearing of masks on public transport, then you are also exempt from this
- No indoor meetings. The rule on meeting people indoors – whether they are your extended family, friends, part of your extended household or bubbles that were formed at the latter part of the Wales-wide lockdown
READ MORE:
Over the past week, cases of coronavirus in the Caerphilly area have risen quickly, with a total of 133 announced over the past seven days.
This saw Caerphilly have the highest rate of infections per 100,000 population in Wales – at 55.4.
It is linked to a lack of social distancing and an increase in holiday travel abroad, alongside people socialising indoors.
For more information as soon as it break, head to our coronavirus live blog.