A “DANGEROUS” thug who spat in the face of one police officer and racially abused another is starting a prison sentence.

Lewis Wilkins was condemned by a judge for his “disgusting” behaviour at Newport Central police station he was arrested in the city on suspicion of assault.

The 27-year-old lashed out at three policemen with officers having to use PAVA spray and handcuff him naked in a large cell to subdue him.

Emma Harris, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court he spat in the face of PC Theo Mills and racially abused PC Gediminas Palubinskas.

Wilkins, of Francis Drive, Newport, also kicked PC Bobby Hendry in the incident which lasted over an hour in the early hours of March 3, 2019.

He was convicted of three counts of assaulting an emergency worker by a jury following a trial.

Miss Harris read out victim personal statements from PCs Mills and Palubinskas.

PC Mills described Wilkins’ actions against him as “disgusting and immoral”.

He said: “At no point did he look to apologise. This is a job I love doing and it will not affect my attitude to policing.”

PC Palubinskas said: “I believe he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. We tried to calm him down for over an hour.

“I would describe him as a dangerous person and he possesses a risk to the public.”

The court also heard a statement from Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly who said 367 of her police officers and staff were assaulted in 2019.

Wilkins has 31 previous convictions for 43 offences, including causing actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The defendant was convicted of racially aggravated harassment against PC Palubinskas separately and fined at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Davin Pinnell, mitigating, said his client had “turned a corner” since he was found guilty of assaulting the officers and kept out of trouble.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Wilkins: “You were aggressive and verbally abusive to the officers for a prolonged period of time.

“They had to use PAVA spray and you were kicking out and spitting.

“You spat at PC Mills. This was a disgusting act and you intended to humiliate him.

“You are a large man Mr Wilkins and it took several officers to detain you. They showed restraint towards you.”

The defendant was jailed for 12 months.

Outside the court, Inspector Nikki Hughes, from Newport Central police station, said: “We welcome today’s result and hope this sends a message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Assaults on officers, members of staff or other emergency service workers who are carrying out their public duty are completely unacceptable.

“All emergency service workers have a right to go to work and expect to stay safe.”