PROTESTS and raves are similar in many ways - most notably that they both involve large groups of people gathering together.

So why do police take such markedly different approaches to the two types of gathering?

On Saturday, as previously reported, Gwent Police ‘dismantled’ an illegal rave in the Tredegar area.

A police spokesman said: "These events pose a significant risk to public safety and breach Covid-19 governmental guidelines.

"We will not tolerate any breaches/events of this nature in our force area and will be taking the necessary action against anyone involved."

Although some praised the police, others suggested it was unfair to break up such an event, while allowing a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in Newport the following day.

So, what is the difference between an illegal rave and a peaceful protest?

The Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 defines an illegal rave as a 'gathering on land in the open air of 20 or more persons at which amplified music is played… and is likely to cause serious distress to the inhabitants of the locality.'

The introduction of this Act came about following Castlemorton Common Festival in 1992, a week-long free festival/rave in Worcestershire which attracted 20,000 people – the biggest illegal rave in UK history.

Despite this law reform, 28 years on people still organise these illegal raves - last month 3,000 people travelled to one in South Wales and the organisers were fined £10,000 each.

A spokesman for Gwent Police explained: “It is a common misconception that legal raves exist. Every single event of this type is illegal, therefore prohibited at any time of the year; not just due to the ongoing health crisis.

“Organising a rave, or an unlicensed music event, is an offence and officers have powers to seize equipment.

“It is not a question of police forces wishing to spoil people’s fun; it is against the law and these events can pose a risk to public safety.

“Anyone wishing to hold a music event can legally obtain a regulated entertainment licence from their relevant local authority."

Peaceful protests, on the other hand, differ as, not only are they legal, but they’re a human right - freedom of speech and the right to protest peacefully are protected by the common law and the Human Rights Act 1998.

Article 11 of the Human Rights Act 1998 states: “Everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and to join trade unions for the protection of his interests.”

Despite both events having the potential to be a mass gathering, the major difference is that peaceful protests are a human right, whereas illegal raves are, as the name suggests, illegal.

The police spokesman continued: “Public protests often are planned, and the organisers of these events are asked to register their intention, if a procession is proposed, or to provide an estimated attendance ahead of time with the police.

“It may be that police attendance is not required due to safety measures put in place by the organisers, but officers will attend events to prevent or detect crime, keep the peace or protect life or property.

“We would ask anyone wishing to hold a legal event in public at this time to consider the ongoing implications of the health crisis and consult the Welsh Government’s guidance before doing so."

But what about the risk of spreading the coronavirus?

Although the BLM protest held in Newport this Sunday was modest compared to a BLM march in June - attracting around 60 people compared with thousands - it was still a mass gathering.

Government guidelines for Wales, due to coronavirus, include:

Always observe social distancing (also known as physical distancing) – stay two metres (three steps) away from others, indoors and outdoors.

Wash your hands regularly.

If you meet another household, outside your extended household, stay outdoors.

The BLM protest on Sunday, September 8, adhered to these guidelines, with the protest remaining static and protestors socially distancing, plus hand sanitizer available.

Providing an event is organised legally and adheres to government guidelines there should be no issues.