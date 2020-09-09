FRESH calls have been made to extend the government's furlough scheme to help avoid a a surge in redundancies at companies across the country.

We've put together a guide on furlough, and what the stance from the government is.

How is the furlough scheme changing?

The government-backed furlough scheme has paid a percentage of millions of workers’ wages while it has not been possible for them to work since around the start of the lockdown in the UK.

The aim was to retain as many jobs as possible and avoid mass unemployment.

However, the scheme is due to end at the close of October, with the government already reducing their contribution from 80 per cent at the start of the scheme to 70 per cent of workers’ wages as of September.

Should the furlough scheme be extended?

The Labour Party and industry leaders have called on the government to extend the furlough scheme beyond October or risk a second wave of job losses across the UK.

According to the manufacturers’ organisation Make UK, they have said that a survey of more than 220 companies has shown strong support for extension, with manufacturers particularly hard-hit by the pandemic over the past few months.

The survey revealed that almost a third of the companies who took part intend to make some staff redundant in the next six months, with two-fifths of companies already having done so.

In addition to job losses, Make UK also warned that key skills could also be lost without an extension.

Leading welfare think-tank The Resolution Foundation has said that around half of the 9.2 million people placed on the scheme have still not gone back to work.

They have warned that these people now face the prospect of redundancy.

Are the government considering extending the furlough scheme?

At the time of writing (September 8, 2020), the government has given no indication that it plans to extend the scheme.

The furlough scheme has already been lengthened twice - extended first into June, then into October.

What other help is the government offering?

The government has announced an £1,000 retention bonus to employers willing to bring furloughed employees back to work.

A “Kickstart scheme”, costing £2 billion, is also aimed at helping young people aged 16-24 into work.

The scheme will be available to those on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment, with government funding covering 100 per cent of the national minimum wage for 25 hours of work a week.

The government has also announced new funding for the National Careers Service, allowing more people to receive advice on finding work, while investment will be made in traineeships for young people.

Schemes such as Eat Out to Help Out were designed to help retain jobs in the hospitality industry, with the government additionally looking to create new jobs in sectors like housing.