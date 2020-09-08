A FORMER Olympian and one of Wales' most decorated amateur boxers has avoided jail after he pleaded guilty to a weapon and drugs charges.
Andrew Selby admitted having an offensive weapon – a black baton – in public and possession of diazepam and zopiclone in Barry on July 17.
The 31-year-old, who fought as a member of Newport’s St Joseph's Boxing Club, was handed a 12-month community order at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
Selby must complete a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.
The defendant, of Holton Road, Barry, must also pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.
Selby also pleaded guilty to an unconnected charge of criminal damage at the Express Holiday Inn at Rhoose in the Vale of Glamorgan on May 23.
There was no separate penalty for this offence.
Once tipped as British boxing's brightest rising star, he announced his retirement from the ring in June.
'Superstar' Selby won four successive British flyweight titles, countless Welsh titles, silver and bronze medals at the World Championships and twice won European Championship gold as an amateur.
The defendant represented Britain in the London Games in 2012 but did not medal.
He is the younger brother of former world champion Lee Selby and turned pro in 2015, winning 13 of 14 contests.
Andrew Selby was handed a 12-month community order for a public order offence in Barry in 2018 and was temporarily stripped of his boxing licence.