A 17-YEAR-OLD drugs runner who was used to sell heroin in Newport by a trafficker further up the chain has been locked up.

Jay Davies, now 18, of Clifton Place, Newport, was “acting under the direction” of Sheldon Lewis, 23, the city’s crown court heard.

Both were caught supplying drugs to officers who were working undercover as part of Gwent Police’s Operation Solar, which targeted Class-A traffickers in Newport.

Davies was sent to a young offender institution for six months and Lewis, whose case was heard at an earlier hearing, was jailed for four years.

Prosecutor Gareth James said Davies first sold drugs to the covert officers near the Harlequin roundabout on Malpas Road.

He went on to supply £15 heroin wraps to them on five further occasions over the course of a week.

The drugs had a purity of between 26 per cent and 30 per cent.

Mr James said video and audio footage of some of the deals were recorded and the defendant was recognised by other officers from stills obtained.

Davies admitted six counts of supplying heroin between January 14 and January 21.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when the defendant was 15.

He added that Davies had been described as a “vulnerable young man” and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas.

The court was told he was also homeless at the time of the offences.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “You have been remanded in custody for 93 days which will count towards your sentence.

“You were only 17 when you became involved in supplying heroin.

“I am satisfied you played a limited role and that you were acting under direction.

“You were a drugs runner and you were vulnerable to peer pressure.”

Due to the time he had already spent on remand Davies was now eligible to be freed from custody.