THE people of Gwent have already played a key role in bringing coronavirus in the area under control - and they can do it again now by sticking to social distancing and other rules.

That is the message from a health board expert as people across Caerphilly county borough prepare for life under a local lockdown which is set to last into October.

There has been a worrying rise in cases in Caerphilly in particular in the past few weeks, and in neighbouring areas such as Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf and - albeit to a lesser extent - Newport.

But Dr Sarah Aitken, interim medical director at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, believes there are reasons to be positive about tackling these increases, though everyone has a crucial part to play.

"We know how to do social distancing in Gwent. We did it very effectively in the spring, and we can do it again," said Dr Aitken.

"We can bring coronavirus under control before it spreads to the vulnerable older population, before they begin to be really unwell."

Dr Aitken echoed from comments by England's deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jonathan Van-Tam, who said people had "relaxed too much" concerning coronavirus during the summer, and there is now an urgent need to start taking the threat very seriously once again.

"We have relaxed a bit too far, and we have reached a critical moment," said Dr Aitken.

"Coronavirus does not spread very far outside and therefore, mixing in crowds outside in good weather - we've been able to do that.

"But with the change in the weather, people have begun to mix indoors, and that - has allowed the virus to demonstrate that it is as infectious as ever, if we do not stick to the rules.

"Indoors there is a combination - the virus hangs in the air, and droplets land on tables and other surfaces. Social distancing inside is really important.

"It is vital to observe two-metre social distancing and to wash your hands regularly as part of the guidelines to help minimise the spread of this virus.

"We are seeing the same pattern as in the spring, coronavirus coming into communities from Europe and then being passed to other people by mixing indoors without social distancing.

"But there are reasons to be positive, because we have an excellent Test, Trace, Protect system in Gwent, that is working really well.

"We would encourage people to check their symptoms on the NHS Wales symptom checker, and there's plenty of space for people to get a test."

Dr Aitken added that a lot more is known now about coronavirus and how it transmits, than was known when it arrived in the UK in the late winter, enabling a more balanced approach to be taken over restrictions for the local lockdown in Caerphilly.

"The hope is that if everyone follows the Welsh Government guidelines they will be enough, but if (case) numbers keep going in the wrong direction, we will have to do more," said Dr Aitken.

"The evidence that social distancing measures work is very good, and the Welsh Government says this (the rise in cases in Caerphilly and other areas) is about people meeting inside without following social distancing rules.

"We can feel confident that if we follow the guidelines, they will work. They worked before.

"We know we can do it, but it is about everybody sticking to those rules in Caerphilly.

"It is about each of us being responsible for our own actions. Control what you can control.

"There is every reason to think social distancing measures do work if they are followed, but this virus has shown us that if they are not followed, it takes its opportunity.

"A virus's goal in life is to be passed on, in this case to another person - and coronavirus will do that very effectively."

In March, as coronavirus arrived in Gwent with a vengeance, Dr Aitken issued a chilling warning about the potential for the NHS in the area to be overwhelmed by demand.

In the end, the service coped - just - but she is in no doubt that the threat of a second wave of coronavirus and how difficult that could be, is very real.

"We got hit early and hard in Gwent (in the spring) but we brought it under control very quickly. So we know we can do this," she said.

"NHS staff were magnificent in the spring, but they would be faced with having to do all that again if we do not get on top of this.

"I would ask that people think about those staff, and if on Thursday evenings, you stood outside and clapped for the NHS, please turn that into action now by doing what the Welsh Government is asking you to do.

"There are local lockdown restrictions being introduced in Caerphilly, but this is about everyone, everywhere, following the social distancing, hand hygiene, and other rules."