PRODUCTION of some of the nation’s favourite biscuits – including Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels – in Cwmbran will continue as normal after workers at another of the company's factories voted to go on strike.

GMB members at Burton's Biscuits Co in Edinburgh have voted in favour of industrial action after management refused to increase a 1.6 per cent pay offer for the next year, the union said.

Burton’s Biscuit Co - which has a facility in Llantarnam - is well known for making popular treats including Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels, although neither of these are manufactured at the Edinburgh factory, the company said.

A spokesman also confirmed this pay dispute would not affect any of its other UK sites, including the one in Llantarnam.

The first of a series of 24-hour strikes at the Scottish factory will start at 6am on Wednesday, September 9.

Further strikes are planned at 6am on September 16 and September 23.

"Burton's stubborn stance on this year's pay offer is an insult to staff that have worked throughout the lockdown at management's insistence," GMB Scotland organiser Benny Rankin said.

"Burton's derisory pay offer holds a mirror up to this management - they clearly do not value the contribution of their staff and have no interest in recognising and rewarding them properly."

A Burton's Biscuit Co spokesman said the company was "shocked" at the GMB's request for a seven per cent pay rise but was "always open to meaningful discussions on pay".

The spokesman said: "Against the backdrop of growing economic uncertainty, the country entering a depression and rising levels of unemployment, we have made what we consider to be a series of very fair and reasonable offers, enabling us to provide job security alongside increased earnings.

"Our desire is to find a mutually acceptable solution for our colleagues and the business, and we are willing to resume discussions with employees' representatives at the earliest opportunity."