AS CAERPHILLY County Borough enters lockdown, we take a look at how the area prepared for a second lot of government restrictions.

South Wales Argus:

Pictures from the Press Association show the social distancing measures which have been implemented up and down the region.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus:

One-way systems and masks now look commonplace in Caerphilly as residents gear up for a second stint in lockdown.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus:

Pictures also show people queueing to buy food as lockdown anxieties prompt people to stock up once more.

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus:

Similar scenes were seen at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown in March.

South Wales Argus: