AS CAERPHILLY County Borough enters lockdown, we take a look at how the area prepared for a second lot of government restrictions.
Pictures from the Press Association show the social distancing measures which have been implemented up and down the region.
One-way systems and masks now look commonplace in Caerphilly as residents gear up for a second stint in lockdown.
Pictures also show people queueing to buy food as lockdown anxieties prompt people to stock up once more.
Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.
Similar scenes were seen at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown in March.