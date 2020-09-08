AS CAERPHILLY enters local lockdown, the opposite is true in Newport - with further easing of restrictions planned for leisure facilities throughout the city.

Following the re-opening of Newport Live centres last month, more leisure facilities and services are set to return throughout Newport in the coming weeks.

This week track cycling returns to the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales. Although elite riders have been permitted to train by Welsh Government during the velodrome’s closure, this will be the first chance for accredited riders to get back on track.

September will also see the return of personal support including one-to-ones and programmes - all delivered with social distancing guidelines in place.

Newport Live has also reintroduced family swimming, with families with younger children able to book a section of the teaching pool at the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre.

These services will be returning alongside group exercise classes, gyms, public swimming, swimming and tennis lessons and court hire which returned in August.

Venues included in this reopening are Newport Centre, the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre and Active Living Centre.

Public Health Wales’ Test, Trace, Protect service means all customers accessing services and facilities will be required to have a Newport Live card and are recommended to book into all sessions in advance via the website or the Newport Live app.

Steve Ward, Chief Executive at Newport Live said “Physical activity is crucial to people’s health and wellbeing, which is particularly important during current times. "Our teams continue to work extremely hard to ensure we can welcome people back to our centres.

"Although the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre remains closed, it’s been wonderful seeing so many people back in our sports facilities and we’ve had large amounts of positive feedback about the safety measures we have introduced.

"We are working to ensure that we bring back activities carefully whilst allowing people to return to the sport or activity they enjoy and the services returning this week mean we can start to welcome back cyclists and some of our youngest swimmers and their families.”