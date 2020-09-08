WITH the local lockdown coming into force this evening, we've pulled together some of your most frequently asked questions to shed more light on the form it will take.

Can I leave Caerphilly County Borough?

From 6pm, no-one will be allowed to leave the borough without what is being referred to as 'good reason'.

One example of this, given by Health Minister Vaughan Gething is moving house.

Mr Gething stressed that activities such as travelling to Cardiff for a night out or going to the gym would not be permitted.

These regulations also apply to people coming into the borough. Only those with similarly 'good reasons' will be allowed to do so.

Caerphilly County Borough includes Caerphilly town, Ystrad Mynach, Blackwood, Newbridge and Risca

What are the other reasons I can leave the borough?

Travelling for work, if you are not able to work from home, to go to school, for making a compassionate visit, or to give care are also permitted.

You can also leave the borough to buy food or essential supplies, but only for those in your household or the household of a vulnerable person.

Withdrawing or depositing money are allowed too, as is travelling to receive medical treatment.

Elite athletes are another exception, with travel for training and competition permitted according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

PHW also state that where leaving the area will cause you to avoid injury or personal harm, then it is permitted.

Can I be fined for breaking the rules?

Yes, police can issue fixed penalty notices.

The coronavirus regulations include provisions for a fixed penalty notice to be issued for most types of breaches, carrying a fine of £60; this is increased to £120 for a second offence and continues to double for repeated offences, up to a maximum of £1,920.

If prosecuted, a court can impose any fine (it is not limited).

READ MORE:

Are weddings/funerals exempt?

Those previously invited to attend, by those organising the event, can still travel to attend according to PHW advice.

Those officiating are also permitted to leave to do so.

What about childcare?

PHW state that accessing childcare is reason enough to leave the borough.

For children who do not live with both parents, PHW state that 'existing arrangements for access' should be continued.

Childminders can continue to run their childcare setting.

You should ensure you are following government guidance on Protective Measures in Childcare Settings.

No child or staff member should attend a setting if they are ill and you should take all steps to ensure children remain within their contact groups while in your setting.

Can I have builders in to complete work?

Yes. Work carried out in people’s homes, for example by tradespeople, can continue.

Welsh Government advice, however, is that both the tradesperson and household members should be well and have no symptoms of coronavirus.

Like other businesses, tradespeople must take all reasonable measures to ensure that 2m distancing is maintained at all times.

The Welsh Government recommend no work should be carried out in any household which is isolating or where a person who is classed as extremely vulnerable is undertaking ‘shielding’ measures, unless it is to repair a fault which poses a direct risk to people’s safety.

Can students still leave for university accommodation?

If it is possible for you to access your education online, you should do so. But if not, you can travel to university.

I have a holiday booked – can I go?

No. You will not be able to go on holiday for as long as the requirement to stay in the area remains in place. This is not considered to be a reasonable excuse for leaving the area.

Travelling through the borough without stopping?

How long will it last?

Weeks. Mr Gething said that it may be some weeks before the lockdown in Caerphilly is lifted.

He said it may even last until October.

However, there will be a review of local lockdown measures in a fortnight.

I was advised to shield before, will I have to again?

Shielding in Wales was paused on August 16 and the Welsh Government have stated that is not being re-instated at this time.

If you were previously shielding you should strictly follow physical distancing and hygiene measures. You may also want to think about the levels of risk associated with work and daily activities.

The Welsh Government said that they will write directly to everyone who was previously asked to shield in this area if this changes.

Can I still meet my friends?

Those living within the borough will no longer be able to meet up indoors with people outside their immediate household.

Family and friends living apart will no longer be able to meet indoors, stay overnight, or form extended households according to the health minister.

Can I still go to the pub?

Yes, pubs are still open.

Restaurants too will remain open in the borough,

However, groups visiting either will have to remain distanced from those not included in their immediate household.

Mr Gething said significant transmission "isn't taking place in pubs", placing some of the blame on those returning from holidays overseas.

What are the rules around face coverings?

Face coverings must be worn in 'open premises' during local lockdown according to PHW.

Where this doesn't apply covers: places where food is served such as restaurants, children under 11, where wearing a face covering is not possible for the individual concerned.

You are also permitted to remove your face covering in order to communicate if otherwise unable, and if asked to do so by an enforcement officer.