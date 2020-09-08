THE SPIKE in the number of Covid-19 cases in Caerphilly has been raised on the floor of the House of Commons.
Wayne David, Labour MP for Caerphilly asked the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, if he would give all the necessary support to the Welsh Government in its efforts to effectively tackle the situation in the Caerphilly Borough.
Matt Hancock responded by saying that he was in regular contact with Vaughan Gething MS, the Welsh Minister for Health and Social Services, and that he would do everything possible to support the Welsh Government.
Mr Hancock acknowledged that the new measures, which will be introduced at 6pm today, were necessary, and he appealed to the people of Caerphilly to adhere to the new measures.