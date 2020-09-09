A HEROIN dealer in his 30s who still lives with his parents has been jailed after he sold drugs to undercover police officers.

Father-of-three Nicholas Holwell, from Newport, delivered the heroin to customers while driving an estate car with a baby seat in the back, Gareth James, prosecuting said.

The 34-year-old, of Maesglas Road, said the defendant supplied the drugs to the undercover officers in £15 wraps three times last November.

Mr James told Newport Crown how the heroin had a purity of between 48 per cent and 55 per cent.

The deals took place on the city’s Stow Park Hill and Cardiff Road.

He first sold drugs on Monday, November 25, after an undercover officer codenamed ‘Nat’ met a drug addict called Michaela who set things up.

Mr James said: “The defendant arrived in a silver estate car. He was the only person in the car and there was a baby seat behind the passenger seat.

“The driver’s window was down and Nat leant in and handed the defendant three £5 notes.

“Holwell then placed two foil wraps into Nat’s hand and Michaela immediately took one of the wraps herself, leaving Nat with one.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying heroin.

He was caught as part of Gwent Police's Operation Solar.

The court was told he had one previous drug trafficking conviction.

Holwell was handed a community order seven years ago for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “He has not been in trouble since 2013. It is regrettable that he became involved in this criminality.

“He is a father-of-three who will lives with his parents.”

Mr Williams added: “He was diagnosed with Asperger’s as a teenager.

“He was addicted to drugs and it was easy to persuade him to supply to others.

“The defendant is a naïve individual but he had the good sense to plead guilty.”

Judge Richard Williams told Holwell: “You supplied heroin in small amounts at £15 a time to undercover police officers.

“You were motivated by need after running up a drug debt from crack cocaine and cannabis.”

Holwell was jailed for 30 months.