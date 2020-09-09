AN ‘EYESORE’ which has blighted residents living in a Blaenau Gwent village for decades could be brought back into use as housing under council plans.

The Llanhilleth Pit Head Baths on the B4471 has been unused and derelict for around 30 years.

But Blaenau Gwent council’s executive committee agreed to “explore options for a future residential development” on the site at a meeting on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS:

An independent report commissioned by the council concluded that residential use was “the most realistic and deliverable option for the site”, a council spokesman said.

“The executive committee today approved for officers to explore a residential use for the site, which will include in the first instance a full consultation with local residents, elected members and other stakeholders,” the spokesman said.

“A business case could then be produced outlining funding options and the acquisition of the land which is currently in private ownership.”

The Pit Head Baths served the former Llanhilleth Colliery which closed in 1969 and has been used intermittently by other companies for light industry.

But residents have campaigned for years to get rid of the building

Plans to build housing on the site were approved in 2008 but the development did not come to fruition.

Blaenau Gwent council also agreed to seek Welsh Government funding for housing or leisure uses on the site in 2018.

Cllr Dai Davies, the council’s executive member for regeneration said: “I’m pleased that councillors have today supported and approved a proposal that will enable us to work towards potentially breathing some life back into this old derelict site in Llanhilleth, which I know has been an eyesore for residents living nearby for many years.

“We are committed to the regeneration and economic future of Blaenau Gwent and to working with partners to bring disused sites in the county borough back into community use.

“This is the first step in what is potentially a brighter future for the site and we’ll be working closely with local residents and other interested parties as we progress this work.”