South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured some fantastic images across Gwent, as this selection demonstrates. Today we focus on birds but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Hello: John Hamblen snapped this friendly robin
Hiding: This moorhen peeked out of the reeds in time for Daniel Jones to take this picture
Fruity: Laura Stanton captured 'Steve the Seagull' enjoying one of his five a day in Cwmbran
Migration: Paul Joy shared this picture of a wheatear at Goldcliff getting ready for a long flight to Africa for the winter
Hungry: This blue tit was snapped in Talywain by Gina Bacchioni
Flying: A buzzard at Pontypool by Gareth Mayers