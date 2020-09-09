More than 1,000 people have joined our We Grew Up in Newport facebook group since it launched last month.

They have been sharing memories of how the city (or town) was when they were growing up, of long-gone buildings, and of the things they used to get up to.

To get the conversation started we asked "You know you grew up in Newport when you remember..." and we were bowled over by the 460-plus replies.

To join in, just go to www.facebook.com/groups/wegrewupinnewport/

Here are just some of the replies to our call out for memories of Newport down the years...

Julie Maxwell said: "Doing all of the weekend shopping in the market and in particular going upstairs to get the eggs from Mrs Hawkins farm shop."

David Barnes said: "When people struggled up Barrack Hill in the deep snow to pop into Barrack Hill Stores desperate to see if we had any bread left."

Carl Daniel Smith remembers hanging out with his mates sat on the steps of The Westgate Hotel, no matter the weather and skateboarding around thestatues by the Westgate or in the Cambrian Carpark when it was raining.

Julie Sian Day Page said: "Swimming lessons on Stow Hill, with a beefy drink and toffee lollipop to finish."

Tracy Jovicic said: "Going to Beechwood park in the summer holidays for the day with your friends and your jam sandwiches."

Anthony Nolan remembers playing footy on Wharf Road Green after the cup final trying to replicate the goals.

Football formed part of the memories of Janice Williams who used to mind cars for Newport County supporters at Somerton before getting to watch the game after half time.

Andrew Hostler's memories include going out to the long-gone Bulmore Lido in Caerleon, being the first in and the guy threatening to drain the pool if you didn't get out at night.

Growing up in Newport for Alberto Ubaldi meant the sound of freight wagons crashing into each other at Dock Street wagon works in Pill.

Suzanne Hitchings remembers Saturday afternoons browsing the records in Woolworths followed by tea in Owen Owen.

June Howse said: "Getting pocket money on a Friday and going up the orange tree pub to the hatch and spending it on hobo chews."