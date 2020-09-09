WALES’ Brexit minister has accused the UK Government of “an attack on democracy” over proposed legislation for when the transition period ends.

Jeremy Miles slammed Westminster for planning to “sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations”, calling it an “affront” to the people of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

His UK counterparts have insisted the Internal Market Bill will see more powers transferred to all the devolved governments, with the Welsh Parliament given “power over more issues than they have ever had before”.

The UK Government said this includes over air quality, energy efficiency of buildings and elements of employment law, without removing any current powers.

But this has been disputed by Mr Miles, who said in a statement: “Let me be clear – the UK Government plans to sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations.

“This bill is an attack on democracy and an affront to the people of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, who have voted in favour of devolution on numerous occasions.”

When the transition period comes to an end on January 1 next year, powers will be returned from Brussels to the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, according to the UK government.

Mr Miles said he was briefed on the legislation – due to be tabled on Wednesday – by Business Secretary Alok Sharma “some two hours after media were provided the same courtesy” on Tuesday.

He branded proposals for mutual recognition a “starting gun for a race to the bottom” and said they undermined high standards on food, animal welfare and the environment.

He said: “Vital decisions over support for Welsh businesses, important infrastructure and investment opportunities and the safety of the food on the shelves of Welsh supermarkets should be made in Wales, by the government of Wales, and with the consent of the Senedd – and not at the behest of Conservative backbenchers.

“The UK government is explicitly seeking to rewrite the devolution settlement.

“The fact that they are also seeking primary legislation shows they are taking those powers from us.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said it was “vital” that trading within the UK continues to be “seamless”, safeguarding Welsh jobs.

“Our trade takes place overwhelmingly with the rest of the UK and it is vital that it continues to be seamless, safeguarding thousands of Welsh jobs,” he said.

“For all parts of the UK to grow and thrive, products, ideas and investment must continue to flow unhindered.”