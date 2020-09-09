CO-OP is recalling some of its biscuits because of an undeclared allergy risk.
Some packets of of Co-op's Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites contain a different product.
The replacement item contains barley, which can trigger gluten allergies, and is not mentioned on the label.
As a result any packets with a best before date of October 16, 2020 are being recalled.
The Food Standards Agency said: "This product contains barley making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to barley or gluten.
"Co-op is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.
"The company has also issued a point of sale notice to its customers.
"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
"If you have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to barley or gluten do not eat it.
"Instead customers should call 0800 0686 727, email customer.caerline@coop.co.uk or if customers are making an essential trip to the nearest Co-op store, they can return the item in-store for a full refund."