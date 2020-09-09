A MAN from the Cwmbran area has appeared in court to face a charge related to unlawful possession of explosives.
Darren Peter Richards appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 7.
He is charged with possession or control of black gunpowder – an explosive substance – "under such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable suspicion that [he] did not have it in [his] possession or under [his] control for a lawful object".
He was arrested on Thursday, August 27 under section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.
Mr Richards, of Monnow Court in the Thornhill area of Cwmbran, was remanded in custody following his court appearance this week.
The 46-year-old will next appear at Newport Crown Court on Monday, October 5.
