AN ENTIRE year group at a Newport school must isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Lliswerry High School announced on social media that a Year 7 pupil had tested positive for the disease.

Unfortunately, we've had a confirmed case of covid-19 with one of our Year 7 learners. In line with guidance from Welsh Government & NCC all of the children in that year group cannot be in school & need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Follow this link:https://t.co/NkH5BDenQB — Lliswerry High (@LliswerryHigh) September 9, 2020

As a result, in line with guidance from Welsh Government and Newport City Council, all children in Year 7 cannot be in school and must self-isolate for 14 days.

Headteacher, Mr Neil Davies, wrote a letter addressing the issue and said: "We are currently taking all possible steps to contact parents and carers of Year 7 learners to ensure that they can return home safely and appropriately.

"On site measures are in place to ensure Year 7 learners are not in contact with any other learners while the process of contacting parents is completed.

"This is in addition to the many other steps already taken to minimise contact between learners in their own year group, and to ensure that day to day contact between learners in different year groups is negligible."

MORE NEWS:

Year 7 learners will be provided home learning while they self-isolate and can return to school on Monday, September 21.

"A focused clean is taking place and all other year groups will continue to attend school as planned. There is no need for anyone who is not contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned," added Mr Davies in the letter.

"School staff remain vigilant to pupils displaying any symptoms, and are ready to take appropriate action. Parents, carers and guardians can support this by remaining alert and ensuring that children do not attend school if they develop any potential symptoms, however mild.

"Please be assured that we continue to do everything within our control to minimise risk in order to keep your child safe and well while in school."

Newport City Council are aware of the positive test and a spokesperson for the council said: "Around 185 pupils are affected and steps have been taken to contact parents and carers and ensure pupils can return home safely and appropriately.

"Procedures are already in place within all Newport schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes. There is no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned."

Parents or carers of children who display coronavirus symptoms should request a test via gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test and notify the school.

Alternatively they can apply for a test by calling the free number 119 between 7am and 11pm - those with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001 119.