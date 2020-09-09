POLICE roadblocks will not be in effect to enforce the local coronavirus lockdown in Caerphilly County Borough - according to Gwent Police.

From 6pm yesterday, lockdown measures were brought back into effect across the whole of the borough, covering Caerphilly, Risca, Newbridge and Blackwood among other places.

Under the Road Traffic Act, Gwent Police are not authorised to enforce the lockdown with roadblocks.

However, roadside vehicle checks will continue across the area.

There will also be a slightly increased presence of officers across the borough. However, the police said that this was dependent on already stretched resources.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We will ensure that, with partners, we are visible in the community in Caerphilly. "Our officers will be on patrol and available to speak to residents.

"Demand is very high in policing and we do have a limited amount of resources, however there will be some additional officers in the borough increasing visibility.

"We won’t be using road blocks, we don’t have the power to do so under the road traffic act.

"We will continue to carry out roadside vehicle checks under our existing powers as part of our normal policing duties to protect and reassure the communities of Gwent."

